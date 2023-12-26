IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $3.97 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,672,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,036,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,366,000 after acquiring an additional 333,255 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 326,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,630,000 after acquiring an additional 161,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 259,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 151,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,526,000 after acquiring an additional 135,641 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $66.93. The stock had a trading volume of 50,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,227. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $52.90 and a twelve month high of $79.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.40.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $149,673.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SXT. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

