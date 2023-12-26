IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after purchasing an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,921,000 after purchasing an additional 109,441 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Perrigo by 35.6% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,367,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 901,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,537. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 634.13 and a beta of 0.90. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.81 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,180.44%.

Insider Activity at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Willis bought 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.01 per share, for a total transaction of $172,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,105 shares in the company, valued at $592,446.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alison Ives bought 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $696,749. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

See Also

