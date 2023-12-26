IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,390 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Rapid7 makes up about 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Rapid7 worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPD. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 62.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Rapid7 by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on RPD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.81.

Shares of Rapid7 stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.01. The stock had a trading volume of 116,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.08. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

