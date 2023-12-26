IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 1,003 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $3.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.67. 25,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $341.81. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.65.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.42. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Valmont Industries from $334.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VMI

Valmont Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.