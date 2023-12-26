IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 13,738 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,404. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $97.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

