IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 6,826 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,826 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.09% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SMG traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.94. 299,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,364. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.39. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $88.61.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($2.77) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $374.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.16 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a positive return on equity of 421.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -38.88%.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 64,260 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $3,385,859.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,726.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie Demuesy sold 2,109 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $119,622.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,136.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,354,208 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

