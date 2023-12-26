IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,267,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,751,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,957,000 after acquiring an additional 47,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,592. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.62. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

(Free Report)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Read More

