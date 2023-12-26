IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,101 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,797,458.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total value of $10,613,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $41,797,458.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $300.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,234. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.61 and a 200 day moving average of $250.11. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 170.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

