IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 12,724 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE MKC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.37. 624,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,115. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

