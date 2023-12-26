IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 14,849 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the period. O-I Glass comprises approximately 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.20% of O-I Glass worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after buying an additional 168,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,462,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,192 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,643,000 after purchasing an additional 54,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in O-I Glass by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,187,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,650,000 after purchasing an additional 667,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,360,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,638. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.