IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 24,526 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,526 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE COLD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,571,141. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -75.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

