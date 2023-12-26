iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.8% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STIP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,202,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $262,424,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,793,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP remained flat at $98.57 during midday trading on Tuesday. 396,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,655. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.31.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

