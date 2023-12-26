iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,140 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,782,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968,530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,436,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $868,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,192,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,850,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,146,000 after purchasing an additional 320,918 shares during the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,564,531. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $109.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

