iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 48,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.34. The company had a trading volume of 462,800 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

