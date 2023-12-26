iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,303 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,607,188 shares. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.47. The company has a market cap of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

