iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 8.4% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,362,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 113,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,857 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.94. 441,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,166,505. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $109.19. The company has a market cap of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

