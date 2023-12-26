iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 364,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,043 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $34,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,815,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,925,526. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

