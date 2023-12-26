iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period.

IOO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.42. 30,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.95. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $80.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

