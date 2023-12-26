iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 74,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,681 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.0% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 322,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 23,517 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,043,000 after buying an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3,609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $38.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,009. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.08 and a 12 month high of $39.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

