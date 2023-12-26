iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lessened its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILCG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ILCG opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $68.18.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

