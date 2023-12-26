iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Acquired by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.92% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
IMCV stock opened at $67.38 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.34 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $586.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.90.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.