iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stock Position Cut by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 1.0% of RDA Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after acquiring an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $101.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,397. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.60.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.962 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

