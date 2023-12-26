iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Hits New 52-Week High at $36.70

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 270143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Canada ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,233,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,180,000.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

