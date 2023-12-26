iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Position Lifted by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises about 8.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

