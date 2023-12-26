iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 16,528 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $108.29 on Tuesday. 1,501,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,254. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

