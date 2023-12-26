iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by KFG Wealth Management LLC

KFG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average of $105.12. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.