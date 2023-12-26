iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 3,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 2,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

MUB stock opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

