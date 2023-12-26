iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $164.28 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $165.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.71 and its 200-day moving average is $156.22.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

