iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $104.50

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $104.50 and last traded at $104.48, with a volume of 68124 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

