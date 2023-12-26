iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Cut by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rodgers & Associates LTD owned 0.35% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $42,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Unionview LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $104.21 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $104.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

