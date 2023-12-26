iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Position Reduced by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.68. 131,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,458. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

