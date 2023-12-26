iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,160. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

