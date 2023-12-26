iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

IVW stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. 357,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,073. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

