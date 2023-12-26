iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Position Lowered by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IAK traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $99.16. 9,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,022. The firm has a market cap of $401.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $101.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.