iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Trimmed by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,868 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 104,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 6,578,254 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

