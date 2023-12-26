James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.20

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.20 and last traded at $38.20, with a volume of 1630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The company had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.33 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 37.62%. James Hardie Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

