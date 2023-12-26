JMP Securities Boosts Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target to $200.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $107.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.76.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $175.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 3.05. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $178.70.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total transaction of $1,832,389.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,035.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 564,364 shares of company stock worth $74,261,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coinbase Global

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.