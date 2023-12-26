JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $85.03

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.03 and last traded at $85.03, with a volume of 587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.73.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBMC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 246.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,188,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

