JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $62.02

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.02 and last traded at $62.02, with a volume of 2163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.76.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average of $55.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBSC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,704,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,508 shares during the last quarter.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small cap companies. BBSC was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

