Karuna Therapeutics’ (KRTX) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $295.00.

KRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $291.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $267.80.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $317.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.11. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $318.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.58%. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,675.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,150. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,992,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,784,000 after acquiring an additional 602,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,826,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,731,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.