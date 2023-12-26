Kessler Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 3.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.49. 86,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,707. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.21 and a fifty-two week high of $413.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total value of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Biller sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.76, for a total transaction of $211,523.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,906.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock worth $15,640,524. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $408.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

