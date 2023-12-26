Kessler Investment Group LLC Purchases 459 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 28,988.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 271,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 270,463 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 47.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 39.2% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 337,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,554,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Emerson Electric news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, with a total value of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 97,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,350,242.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,505. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $100.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.44.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

