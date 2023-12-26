Kessler Investment Group LLC Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 131.8% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $311,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in International Business Machines by 5.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,472,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $166.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.95.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.