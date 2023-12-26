KFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

KFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of ResMed by 255.9% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,126,849. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $171.40 on Tuesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $172.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $273.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

