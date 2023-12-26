KFG Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 6.9% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.71.

Insider Activity

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $284.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $271.19 and its 200 day moving average is $256.08. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

