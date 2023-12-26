KFG Wealth Management LLC Buys 20,598 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,598 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up about 1.3% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. KFG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

