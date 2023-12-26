KFG Wealth Management LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.40.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $120.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.14 and its 200 day moving average is $126.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

