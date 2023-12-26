Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.68

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.68 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 6284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $555.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Koppers's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $584,349.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 13,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $584,349.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,376.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,336.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,477 shares of company stock worth $3,745,677 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Koppers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after acquiring an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,528,000 after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,138,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,031,000 after buying an additional 73,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koppers by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after buying an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Koppers by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

