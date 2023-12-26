Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.68. 300,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,584. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $233.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.14. The company has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.