Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,222 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Marion Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,737 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 17,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 51,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.22. 1,374,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568,365. The stock has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.07. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

